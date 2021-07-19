Contrasting Wayfair (NYSE:W) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wayfair and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.06 $185.00 million $2.14 130.85 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 10.22 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wayfair and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 8 18 0 2.52 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $330.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

