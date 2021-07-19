Contrasting ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78%

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Blink Charging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 205.07 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -51.58

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 1 7 0 2.88 Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.77%. Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

