Contour Asset Management LLC Takes $58.06 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,064,000. Adobe comprises approximately 3.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $603.29. 82,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $611.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.