Contour Asset Management LLC Sells 568,944 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,944 shares during the period. Zynga makes up 0.2% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 124,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,825,859. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,111,329 shares of company stock worth $34,079,900. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

