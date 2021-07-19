Contour Asset Management LLC Has $102.12 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Contour Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149,893 shares during the period. NCR comprises about 5.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $102,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $42.85. 9,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

