Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.71.

NYSE:CLR opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 270,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

