Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $40.40 on Monday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.