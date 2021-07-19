COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $4,402,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

