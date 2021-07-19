Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $171,108.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $171,108.00.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

