Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.