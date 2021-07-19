Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Sells $34,478.10 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $34,478.10.

Blair Graeme Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08.

CODA opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

