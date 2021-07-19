CNH Partners LLC Sells 11,943 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.09% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFM opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

