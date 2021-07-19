CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

CME Group stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

