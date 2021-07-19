Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 57.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of CLNN opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. Clene has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $530.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

