Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Civic has a total market cap of $131.32 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

