Citigroup Lowers The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $90.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

SCHW opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock worth $115,164,424. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

