Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,252 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of City Office REIT worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.47 on Monday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.