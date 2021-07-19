Citigroup Inc. Sells 137,951 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Watford were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Watford by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Watford by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. Equities analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

