Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.4478 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.