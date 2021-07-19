Citigroup Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,932. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

