Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MedAvail worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth about $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. On average, research analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

