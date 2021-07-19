Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,425 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1,113.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $96,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.