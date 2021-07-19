Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,097,364 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,097,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

OTCMKTS:KLAQU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

