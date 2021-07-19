Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 995,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTPAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

