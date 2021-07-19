Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $12.85 Million in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,271,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 18.63% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SV. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,498,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SV opened at $9.99 on Monday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.