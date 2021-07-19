Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $10.98 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,104,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGMU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.