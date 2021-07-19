Citadel Advisors LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,047 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $350,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

