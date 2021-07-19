Citadel Advisors LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

APSG opened at $9.75 on Monday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

