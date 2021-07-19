Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,837 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lancaster Colony worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $200.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $153.61 and a 52-week high of $201.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.