Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 617,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

