CIBC Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Sector Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.60.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
