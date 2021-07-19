CIBC Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Sector Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

