CIBC Increases Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$105.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

