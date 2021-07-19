Christopher M. Lowery Sells 9,010 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 9,010 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $298,591.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

RCKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

