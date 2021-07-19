Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,560.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,430.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.74.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

