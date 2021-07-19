China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CIADY remained flat at $$55.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.