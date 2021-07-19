Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $121.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

