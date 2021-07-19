Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

LNG opened at $83.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 117,290 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $8,431,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 129,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

