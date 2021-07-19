Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 672.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $472.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.02. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

