Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.89. 14,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.59. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

