Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 950,000 Shares of Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) Stock

Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $6,441,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TRUL opened at $1.40 on Monday. Trulite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

