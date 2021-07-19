Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cerus were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.24. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

