CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $45.83 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003246 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $45.83 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00145653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.66 or 0.99842522 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,146,318 coins and its circulating supply is 45,583,842 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

