Centerbridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. DiamondHead accounts for about 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $3,755,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $8,167,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

OTCMKTS DHHCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 91,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,885. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

