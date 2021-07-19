Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 105.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.73. 6,964,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,038. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

