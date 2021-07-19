Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.21. 19,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,019. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 560.05 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88. Celsius has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

