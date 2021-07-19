Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

NYSE CE opened at $152.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.51. Celanese has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

