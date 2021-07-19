Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $344.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.73. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.