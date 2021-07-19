Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,324,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

