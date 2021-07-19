Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 195,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.56 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

