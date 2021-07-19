Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $49.58 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up 4.6% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $49,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,288. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.